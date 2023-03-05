A man with gunshot wounds was found dead in a vehicle along a heavily-traveled state highway Wednesday, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a call of a deceased person around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of State Highway 24, according to a news release.
When deputies arrived, they found a 58-year-old male with gunshot wounds dead in his vehicle, parked in a gated area off the highway, according to a news release.
Witnesses observed a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck leaving the scene, according to the release.
Lamar County Justice of the Peace James Mazy said the man was pronounced deceased at 4:13 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials are still waiting to contact the man’s next of kin before his identity can be released, Mazy said.
The man was not a resident of Lamar County, according to police.
The fatal shooting could be the second homicide of the year in Lamar County.
Chief Deputy Tommy Moore said his office was pursuing investigative leads but had nothing further to release at press time.
Anyone with information about the deceased man is encouraged to contact the Lamar County Criminal Investigation Division or Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.