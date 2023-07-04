Lamar County Sheriff Stock

Lamar County Sheriff's Office

 Stock Photo

A Paris man is facing up to 20 years in prison after a 16-year-old girl said she had been sexually assaulted.

Stephen Riley King, 34, of Paris was held June 11 at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000 for warrants charging him with sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor with sexual contact and delivery of marijuana to a minor, according to jail records.

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.