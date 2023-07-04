A Paris man is facing up to 20 years in prison after a 16-year-old girl said she had been sexually assaulted.
Stephen Riley King, 34, of Paris was held June 11 at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000 for warrants charging him with sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor with sexual contact and delivery of marijuana to a minor, according to jail records.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a teenager involved in a sexual assault at a Paris inn May 14, and the girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris two days later, according to an affidavit.
She told the forensic interviewer that King started communicating with her on Snapchat and continued to speak sexually to her despite knowing she was only 16 years old, according to an affidavit.
On the night of the assault, King brought a marijuana blunt and purchased a room at the hotel before having sex with the girl, according to an affidavit.
Warrants were issued for King’s arrest May 16 following the interview, and LCSO’s crimes against children detectives contacted Kansas Highway Patrol, leading to his subsequent arrest May 23 in Lawrence, Kansas, according to an affidavit and jail records.
He bonded out later that day, according to jail records.
King faces between two and 20 years and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Deport man charged after man hit with vehicle
A Deport man has been charged after a man was struck by his vehicle, according to court records.
Mark Allen Hollenbeck, 36, of Deport was held June 12 at Lamar County Jail with a bond totaling $10,000 for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
Lamar County deputies were dispatched June 12 to a disturbance in Deport, where a man said he was struck by his ex-partner’s vehicle, according to an affidavit.
The man told deputies he had been in a physical altercation with Hollenbeck and was punched in the face, according to an affidavit.
When Hollenbeck left the residence, the man started walking behind the vehicle and Hollenbeck began attempting to hit the man while in reverse, according to an affidavit.
On the third attempt, the man was struck and went over the top of the vehicle, and the man had injuries consistent with what he described, according to an affidavit.
Deputies located the vehicle behind a structure in the 2600 block of County Road 13400, and Hollenbeck was found standing behind the same building, according to an affidavit.
Hollenbeck’s vehicle had damage consistent with the man’s description of what occurred, according to an affidavit.
Hollenbeck faces between two and 20 years and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
