On April 8, 2024 at 1:44 in the afternoon, the sky over Paris will go as dark as night for 4 minutes and 1 second.
The last time a total eclipse of the sun occurred over what became Paris was July 21, 1618. Wonder what the Caddo Native Americans living here thought and said when the sky went dark as night?
There is an eclipse this year on October 14, 2023 but it will only be a partial eclipse in Paris with just 77% of the sun covered. Most people have seen many partial eclipses. Total solar eclipses are special. There are only 2-5 a year world wide but most are over water. A person needs to be in the path of totality to experience this amazing event and Paris is the place to be next year! We have about a 50% chance of clear skies on April 8, 2024 but that is better than most of the path cities in the U.S. People from Sherman, Wichita Falls, Lubbock and those east of Texarkana will be coming here for it. Cities in the 2017 path of totality reported that many people came to view their total solar eclipse than had visited their city for any other event they ever had. Paris officials and the Chamber of Commerce are planning for it. The American Astronomical Society has some solar filter suppliers listed at this Web site: https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters
