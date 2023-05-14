A Texas Historical Marker now graces the outside corner of the former Collegiate Shop, 11 S. Plaza, the location where Frank Ledger in 1887 served the first Coca-Cola in the state of Texas from his confectionary shop located on the east side of the two-story Bywaters Building.
Longtime Paris resident and chairwoman of the Lamar County Historical Commission Suzy Harper served as mistress of ceremonies for the marker dedication Saturday and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Paris Sales Center Manager Brandon Kellum gave the keynote address.
“I want to acknowledge the building owners, Brad and Lisa Archer and Lydia and Chris Fitzgerald,” Harper said in opening remarks. “Thank you very much for allowing us to put this marker on your building.”
The former Collegiate Shop, the building was one of 15 downtown locations featured in an “Imagine the Possibilities Event” to highlight the attributes of available properties in historic downtown Paris as a part of a statewide effort during Preservation Month sponsored by the Texas Historical Commission.
Harper also acknowledged the presence of two large Coca-Cola delivery trucks parked nearby as she expressed appreciation for the effort by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages in supporting the marker’s dedication.
“How can you not have a good party when you have big trucks with that iconic script on them,” Harper said.
Paris sales center manager Kellum gave brief remarks about the legendary location where Frank Ledger had a confectionery business in the J.K. Bywaters Building.
“Actually, he sold his wares out of temporary shelving on the stairway leading to an opera house on the building’s second floor,” Kellum said. “Bywaters and Cooks Grocery was on the first floor. He first started selling apples out of a barrel to passersby on the street and soon added more products and later a soda fountain, and from that soda fountain he poured the first Coca-Cola in the state of Texas.”
Kellum expressed appreciation for the support Paris has given to the local Coca-Cola facility during its more than 100-year history.
“We’re proud to continue on what everybody before us has built on,” Kellum said. “Coca Cola enjoys being part of a community that enjoys giving back, and we thank you all for supporting us and being here to honor this day.”
The fact that the first Coca-Cola was served in Paris, Texas, is documented by a narrative written by local historian Marvin Gorley and submitted in 2020 to the Texas Historical Commission.
In his submission, Gorley included a letter from former Pemberton Chemical Company (forerunner to the Coca-Cola Company) president M.P. Alexander to Paris News editor A. W. Neville, which documents Paris as the place where the first Coca-Cola was served in Texas.
“Under your column, “Back Glances,” I note that you say Frank Ledger served the very first Coca Cola ever brought to the City of Paris,” Alexander wrote. “That is a fact, and not only so, but it was the very first ever to enter the State of Texas.”
In the letter, Alexander goes on to say that it was he who shipped a gallon of the syrup to Paris from Atlanta, Georgia, in 1887.
“I at once realized that Coca Cola had merits as a fountain drink, and began immediately to place it on the market,” Alexander noted. “At that time it was in its incipiency, being prepared in a very small way, only a few gallons at a time, and had no sale outside the City of Atlanta. Under my supervision, the first five, ten and twenty gal. packages were shipped as far as Nashville, Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee, outside of the state of Georgia.”
Later in the narrative, Gorley explains Alexander’s connection to Paris.
“Alexander had relatives in Paris, Texas, the George Provine Family, which explains why his middle name was Provine,” Gorley stated, adding that Alexander later moved to Paris with his family and was employed as a “prescriptionist” at a local drugstore.
The Texas Historical Commission, formed in 1953, administers the Texas Historical Marker Program, which was established in 1962, according to an introduction in the Marvin Gorley publication “More to the Story,” which includes many Paris and Lamar County Texas Historical Marker narratives, including that of the first Coca-Cola served in Texas.
Historical marker applications are submitted by individuals or groups to local historical commissions, who review them for significance and accuracy before forwarding them to the Texas Historical Commission for a final decision and marker production.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
