cokekkkmarker.jpeg

A Texas Historical Marker now graces the outside corner of the former Collegiate Shop, 11 S. Plaza, the location where Frank Ledger in 1887 served the first Coca-Cola in the state of Texas from his confectionary shop located on the east side of the two-story Bywaters Building.

Longtime Paris resident and chairwoman of the Lamar County Historical Commission Suzy Harper served as mistress of ceremonies for the marker dedication Saturday and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Paris Sales Center Manager Brandon Kellum gave the keynote address.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.