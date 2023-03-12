Four years after her death, Marlee’s Smile Foundation continues the fight against childhood cancer as demonstrated by its continued support of research foundations.
Marlee Pack, the daughter of former Parisians Bill Pack and Shelly Martin Pack, died in February 2019 at age 12 from a rare and aggressive soft tissue sarcoma. After a foot amputation, 43 weeks of chemotherapy and relapsing three times, Marlee made the decision to end treatment.
In a recent news release, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, announced that Marlee’s Smile Foundation provided an additional $50,000 donation, bringing the total donated so far by Marlee’s Smile to $125,000.
“Our board and I believe the future in creating more effective, less toxic treatments for childhood sarcomas and other solid tumors, lie in the research being conducted by St. Baldrick’s EPICC Research Team, combining genomics and immunotherapy,” the news release quoted Marlee’s father as saying.
Inspired by Marlee’s wish to make a difference for other kids with cancer and their families, one smile at a time, Marlee’s Smile provides a custom Build-a-Bear to children fighting cancer along with funding for cancer research.
