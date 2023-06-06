Sam Bell Maxey House

The Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site invites the community to start the summer with multiple events in June.

At 10 a.m., every Thursday through Aug. 3, the “Discovery Workshop” series will be an opportunity for children of all ages to experience what goes on behind-the-scenes of the Maxey House and other museums through hands-on activities. And on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m., and 2: p.m., it’s the adults turn for a “Behind-the-Scenes Tour.”

