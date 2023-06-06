The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site invites the community to start the summer with multiple events in June.
At 10 a.m., every Thursday through Aug. 3, the “Discovery Workshop” series will be an opportunity for children of all ages to experience what goes on behind-the-scenes of the Maxey House and other museums through hands-on activities. And on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m., and 2: p.m., it’s the adults turn for a “Behind-the-Scenes Tour.”
On June 17, the Maxey House will host a free “Donuts with Dad” Father’s Day event with complimentary donuts, beverages, yard games, and a scavenger hunt inside the house.
“The Maxey House is excited to offer a variety of programs this summer. We hope to encourage more interest in museums and historic sites by giving a ‘peak behind the curtain’ to all ages this summer. We also want to welcome the community’s involvement in the Maxey House’s future as a resource for the region,” said Elana Barton, site educator.
Admission is $5 per person for the Discovery Workshop and regular admission for the Behind-the-Scenes Tours. Reservations are required for both programs and can be made on the Maxey House’s website or Facebook page.
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife, Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.
