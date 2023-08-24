The Sam Bell Maxey House invites visitors of all ages to take a specialized tour focusing on the historic toys from the Maxey House collection.
On Sep. 2, there will be two separate tours at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., in which visitors can get a tour of the Maxey House followed by an exhibit of rarely seen Victorian-era toys played with by the Maxey and Long families. The tours will be held for regular admission and registration is required.
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S. Church St., in Paris, is a Texas Historical Commission property. It was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife, Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use.
