Sam Bell Maxey House Christmas

The Sam Bell Maxey House Historic Site is decorated for Christmas in this undated image.

 Paris News File Photo

Livingston the Lion, a stuffed animal from the late 1800s once owned by the Maxey family, will host a back-to-school sleepover for children’s stuffed animals, dolls or action figures  Friday overnight at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S. Church St. in Paris..The staff plan to supervise the stuffed animals and take pictures of all the kids during the event.

Space is limited for the free event, but those who want to attend must preregistration.

