Livingston the Lion, a stuffed animal from the late 1800s once owned by the Maxey family, will host a back-to-school sleepover for children’s stuffed animals, dolls or action figures Friday overnight at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S. Church St. in Paris..The staff plan to supervise the stuffed animals and take pictures of all the kids during the event.
Space is limited for the free event, but those who want to attend must preregistration.
The event is open to kids of all ages and their toys and starts from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., Friday with drop-off, story time, a snack and goodbyes. On Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., the Maxey House invites everyone to spend some time at the Maxey House for toy pickup and games. One toy owner will win a Livingston the Lion toy to take home.
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife, Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For information go to www.visitsbmh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.