The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site invites area children and family to a “Build Your Own Terrarium” workshop on Mar. 14, 15, or 16 at 2 p.m.
This Spring Break activity allows participating kids to learn about the science of terrariums and how the Maxey family were big fans of gardening, before they make their own terrarium.
The program is $10 per child and reservations are required. Please go to the Maxey House website or Facebook page to sign up.
Then, on Mar. 17, the Maxey House will host two separate St. Patrick’s Day Bingo sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This event is free and will have prizes.
The Sam Bell Maxey House is at 812 South Church St. in Paris.
Sam Bell Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, former Confederate general and future U.S. senator when his family moved into their fashionable, newly built home on the south side of Paris in 1868. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War. The home’s newly restored interiors showcase original family furnishings, clothing and letters. These give insight into the lives of the three generations of the family that bore witness to Reconstruction’s challenging legacy.
