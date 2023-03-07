Sam Bell Maxey House

The Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site invites area children and family to a “Build Your Own Terrarium” workshop on Mar. 14, 15, or 16 at 2 p.m.

This Spring Break activity allows participating kids to learn about the science of terrariums and how the Maxey family were big fans of gardening, before they make their own terrarium.

