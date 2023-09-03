Paris Planning & Zoning meets Thursday
Delayed by the Labor Day holiday, the Paris Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for several public hearings on zoning change requests along with a number of plat requests for new construction.
Pine Creek Rentals is seeking a specific use permit for trailer sales in a Commercial District to be located in the 800 block of NE Loop 286, while George Preston seeks a change in zoning from General Retail to Two-Family Dwelling in the 1300 block of E. Sherman Street and Azchary Bergenholtz/Invest Fannin, LLC seeks a change from One-Family Dwelling to Two-Family Dwelling at 1121 17th SE St.
Preliminary and final plat requests are before the commission for a lot in the 500 block of 14th SE St., the 200 block of E. Price Street, for 2303 W. Kaufman St. a lot in the 1600 block of 15h NE Street and a re-plat of several lots in the 1100 block of 17th SE St.
City Council to consider tax rate; mayor pro tem expected to resign
The City Council is expected to consider the 2023-2024 fiscal year tax rate and accept the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Catana Yarnell when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deport City Office, 201 Main St. in Deport.
It is also expected to consider the hiring of accountant Mike Ward to conduct 2022 and 2023 audits for $15,000.
Before adjournment, the fire chief is expected to update the Council on donations for the Deport Volunteer Fire Department and a meeting with the mayor
