Paris City Council to conduct public hearings on zoning requests
Paris City Council is to conduct public hearings on several zoning change requests, appoint a member of the Historic Preservation Commission to the Main Street Advisory Board and discuss and possibly approve the lowest bids for water and wastewater treatment chemicals for use in fiscal year 2023-24 when the Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Multiple zoning change request hearings involve a mixed use, multiple story facility in the 2500 block of Lamar to feature a retail business on first level and residential apartments on the second and third levels along with requests to allow five multi-family dwellings on the site.
A public hearing on a request for a specific use permit for a tattoo shop at 116 1st SE Street also is an agenda item.
The Council is expected to discuss whether to hear presentations from the 12 non-profit agencies that have submitted applications for funding in the 2023-24 fiscal budget, and, if so, on what date the public meeting should be scheduled.
The Council is to convene into executive session to discuss matters related to the municipal judge.
Deport City Council to discuss public water service violations
The Deport City Council is expected to discuss and consider violations of the City of Deport’s public water service when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deport City Office, 201 Main St. in Deport.
The council is also expected to consider regulations for camper trailers and various ordinances; including stagnant water, garbage, trash, junk, waste and other things the City of Deport considers a public nuisance.
Before adjournment, council members are expected to discuss Texas Transportation Code 545.302, which prohibits standing, walking or parking in certain places.
Red River Commissioners to meet Monday
An executive session is on the agenda when the Red River County commissioners meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the County Annex, 200 N. Walnut St.
The commissioners also plan to discuss a contract with CAMCO Elevator for monthly service among other things at the regular Monday meeting.
