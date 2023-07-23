Paris City Council

Local resident Westley Martin addresses the Paris City Council about the city's relationship with Beshirs Construction on Monday in council chambers.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris City Council to conduct public hearings on zoning requests

Paris City Council is to conduct public hearings on several zoning change requests, appoint a member of the Historic Preservation Commission to the Main Street Advisory Board and discuss and possibly approve the lowest bids for water and wastewater treatment chemicals for use in fiscal year 2023-24 when the Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.