City Council to consider debt restructuring
Paris City Council Is to consider a recommendation from city staff to restructure $33.9 million in 2013 general obligation bonds to help finance phase 2 of the wastewater treatment plant renovation when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. The move would free up $1 million a year in debt service payments by extending the debt for a 10-year period.
The Council also is to consider approving a 5-in-5 Housing Infill Development incentive agreement with Cultiv* Communities for five single family homes at various locations and with P-Town Property Holding for the construction of three new tri-plex and two new duplex homes in the 500 block of 20th NE St.
A representative from NewGen Strategies is to discuss a cost of service water and wastewater rate study with no residential rate increases expected.
Other agenda items include a request for the release of a lien on property located at 245 2nd NE St., consideration of revisions to the facade grant application and the consideration of an ordinance amendment to add a street light requirement for new development. The Council is expected to approve an agreement with Hayter Engineering to provide professional services for a downtown sidewalk extension on the south side of Grand Avenue.
The Council is to convene into executive session to discuss economic development negotiations with a business prospect known by the code name Project Clydesdale.
Mary Madewell
North Lamar set public hearing on budget
A public hearing on the 2023-2024 North Lamar ISD budget and proposed 2023 tax rate is scheduled when trustees meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. Final action on the tax rate is expected in a late August/early September timeframe.
Other agenda items include accountability and curriculum updates, consideration and approval of a contract with Region 8 Educational Service Center and the consideration and possible action to approve quotes for technology equipment for the new elementary school.
Trustees are to meet in executive session to consider personnel matters.
Mary Madewell
Reno to swear in mayor, elect mayor pro tempore
The Reno City Council is expected to swear in its newly elected council members, including Stacy Nichols, who was elected mayor during last month’s election, when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. in Reno.
A new mayor pro tempore is also expected to be elected, along with appointments to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission, Street Commission, Economic Development Committee and Cemetery Committee.
The council is expected to hear an update regarding the remodel and renovations of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department before considering the approval of a $10,850.85 quote for new personal protective equipment for use by the department.
Council members, presumably led by Councilperson Brandon Thomas, will then continue discussing hiring bonuses and a pay raise for Reno police before considering the approval of a $64,746 quote for a new vehicle for use by the department.
The council is expected to consider two invoices for the total amount of $24,100 for meters before discussing a depository contract with the city’s lone bank branch, Lamar National Bank.
It will then discuss approving a software renewal quote for $11,329 for public sector administration software before amending Ordinance No. 1421.2.
A new ordinance for alcohol permits is expected to be considered, along with discussion to approve American Rescue Plan Act funds to move sewer lines at 6015 Lamar Road in Reno, before adjournment.
Staff Reports
Chisum ISD to swear in board members, hold budget workshop
The Chisum Independent School District Board of Trustees is expected to swear in its newly elected members when it meets at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Chisum ISD Administration Building, 3250 S. Church St.
The board is also expected to hear various reports, including a financial statement, quarterly investment report and administrative reports.
Trustees are also expected to consider parent and family engagement policies for the upcoming school year across its three schools.
A budget workshop for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is expected to take place before the consideration of budget amendments, new hires and resignations, a federal and state grants handbook, a district-wide financial procedures handbook and waivers for staff development and testing for the upcoming school year.
Before adjournment, trustees are expected to discuss a change order for additional expenses with Chisum Elementary School’s locker room remodel.
Staff Reports
