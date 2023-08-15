Lamar set public hearing on tax rate scheduled
A public hearing on the 2023 Lamar County tax rate is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday when the Commissioners’ Court meets in the first floor Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main Street.
In addition to Citizens’ input, the public hearing and possible approval of a proposed tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 taxable valuation, the court is to meet for the final time for a workshop before the final hearing on the 2023-24 budget proposed by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell. That hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Lamar County Courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
City Council to hold public hearings for tax rate
The Blossom City Council is expected to hold two public hearings for the tax rate and trash service rate, respectively, when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Blossom City Hall, 1240 W. Front St. in Blossom.
A plat for 1140 W Division St. is also expected to be considered before the six-person council considers permits for manufactured homes on Faucett and South Bois d’Arc streets.
After tabling the items last month, the Council is presumed to consider regulations for tiny homes and business signage and lighting.
A budget schedule for the 2023-24 fiscal year is expected to be considered, as well as opening street repair bids for Faucett Street, East Main Street and West North Street.
Before adjournment, the Council is supposed to consider purchasing a vehicle for code enforcement, a settlement resolution with Atmos Energy’s Mid-Tex division and bill payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.