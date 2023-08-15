Lamar County courthouse
Photographer Sam Craft took this unusual angle of the historic Lamar County Courthouse, which this year has been the scene of dramatic court cases, county financial triumphs and a battle over the restored building’s roof and window leaks. Sam Craft

Lamar set public hearing on tax rate scheduled

A public hearing on the 2023 Lamar County tax rate is scheduled at  2 p.m. Thursday when the Commissioners’ Court meets in the first floor Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main Street. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.