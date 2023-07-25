Sulphur River Basin Authority to approve 2023-24 budget
The Sulphur River Basin Authority is to approve its 2023-24 fiscal year budget when the board meets at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave. in Mount. Pleasant.
The group also is to hear reports about the Riverbend Water Resources District study of sedimentation in Wright Patman Lake along with reports from its flood planning group as well as information from the Region D Water Planning Group and the Clean Rivers Program.
The agenda includes an executive session to discuss personnel matters. Currently, the group is without an executive director.
Chris Spencer of Hugh Springs serves as chairman of the board, Paris veterinarian Dr. Wally Kraft is vice chairman, and, along with Paris retired engineer Reeves Hayter, represents Delta, Hopkins and Lamar counties. Spencer, along with Kirby Hollingsworth, of Mount Vernon, represents Cass, Franklin, Hunt, Morris and Titus counties. Kelly Mitchell, of Texarkana, and Gary Cheatwood, of Bogata, represent Bowie and Red River counties. Emily Glass, of Sulprings, serves at large.
