Trustees to consider board resignation, appointment
The Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees is expected to consider the resignation of trustee Michael Sessums and consider appointing a replacement when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the district’s administration office, 466 Farm Market 196 in Pattonville.
The board is also expected to consider a meeting date and tax rate for publication and the annual Region 8 Education Service Center contract before considering a resolution for Lamar County 4-H adjunct faculty.
Before adjournment, the board is expected to consider a racial profiling report, teacher resignations and the hiring of professional personnel.
The Paris Economic Development Corporation board of directors will elect a chairman, vice-chairman and secretary-treasurer for the year after the reappointments of Josh Bray, Curtis Fendley and Chase Coleman to the board by Paris City Council at a June meeting.
In addition to expected approval of minutes from a June 15 meeting and the May and June 2023 financial statements, directors are to discuss and consider approval of the 2023-24 budget and are expected to discuss and approve a 2023–25 Plan of Work after a presentation by executive director Maureen Hammond.
The board is to convene into executive session to discuss business prospects known by code names Project Clydesdale and Project Vine to Paris.
PJC regents to hold budget workshop, consider construction price
The Paris Junior College Board of Regents is expected to consider a guaranteed maximum price for the construction of the college’s workforce building at its Greenville campus when regents meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Williams Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville St.
Regents are also expected to consider action on dual credit memorandum of understanding with high schools for the upcoming school year before holding a budget workshop.
Before adjournment, regents are expected to enter executive session to discuss personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.