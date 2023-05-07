County to receive audit report.
Lamar County Commissioners are expected to receive an annual outside financial audit report and issue several proclamations when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners are set to proclaim the week of May 7-13 as “National Correctional Officers Week” and declare May 15 as “National Peace Officers Memorial Day” while proclaiming May 14-20 as “National Police Week” in Lamar County. The court also is expected to declare April as “Fair Housing Month.”
Other agenda items include several housekeeping items regarding the Community Development Block Grant Program, and a Sheriff’s Department community communications app expected to be initiated soon. Other budget items include the adoption of a calendar for work on the 2023-2024 budget.
Paris plans to canvas votes, elect mayor, mayor pro tem
Paris City Council is expected to meet twice this week, once for a regular meeting Monday and a second time on Tuesday to canvas election results from the May 6 election and to elect a mayor and mayor pro tem. Both meetings are set for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
At the Monday meeting, the council is to receive a report on a credit access business ordinance and discuss the need for playground equipment at the Leon Williams playground. The Council is to meet in executive session to discuss a business incentive known by the code name Project Clydesdale.
North Lamar ISD to reorganize board
The North Lamar ISD board of trustees is to reorganize the board after trustees Stephen “Red” Holmes, Sheila Daughtrey and Joel Sanders are sworn into office when the board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administrative Office, 3130 N. Main St. in Paris.
Trustees are to receive a security audit report as well as a bond project update in addition to considering action on both an outside auditor and school attorney for another year.
CLARKSVILLE
Council to discuss councilman’s replacement
Council members will discuss filling the spot of the council left vacant with the resignation of Lyntrevion Scott, who is planning to move out of Ward II that he represented.
The council plans to write descriptions for the positions of police chief, police sergeant and an officer's position after personnel were fired last month.
Members will also set to hear from Red River County Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell about the county’s patrol activity in the city when they meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 800 West Main St.
