Commissioners set to approve Schedule of Elected Officials Salary
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to approve an Order for Salary and Allowances of Elected Officials for the coming year, possibly hire an architect and continue a workshop for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. in Paris.
Commissioners are expected to take action on hiring an engineer and/or an architect for work on a proposed estimated $4.5 million building to be located at 1805 N. Main St. after the court receives and evaluates Requests for Qualifications.
Other agenda items include the official receipt of the following items.
Memorandums of understanding with the cities of Deport and Sun Valley, Lamar Point VFD and Prairiland ISD regarding outdoor early weather warning systems.
A executed copy of a tax abatement with Ametsa Packaging, LLC approved by commissioners April 24.
An executed copy of an agreement to terminate an expired tax abatement dated April 30, 2019 and the receipt of an abatement dated July 10 with Tyson Nick Solar Project, LLC.
An executed copy of settlement of participation and release forms regarding settlement offers from Walgreens, CVS and Walmart regarding Texas opioid multi-district litigation.
