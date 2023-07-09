North Lamar ISD sets public hearing on use of federal relief funds
A public hearing on the district’s use of federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds and State Compensatory Education accelerated instruction is scheduled when North Lamar ISD’s Board of trustees meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St., in Paris.
Representatives from Harris-Walker-Harper are expected to give an update on bond construction and Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick is to continue a presentation about the state’s accountability system.
Trustees are to meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Red River commissioners plan to discuss disaster declaration
The Red River County Commissioners plan to talk about declaring the county and City of Clarksville a disaster area because of the water loss over the July 4 holiday.
The members also plan to select election judges and alternate judges for Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2024, among other items when they meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the county annex, 200 N. Walnut.
Commissioners to consider solar farm incentive
Lamar County commissioners are expected to approve a tax abatement on a proposed $106 million solar farm to be located on roughly 746 acres southwest of Paris and south of CR 22880 when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 106 N. Main St.in Paris.
The court also is expected to approve a Salary and Allowances of Elected Officials document for fiscal year 2023-24, propose a tax rate, set hearings and continue budget workshops. Employee health insurance coverage and rate for the coming year also is a discussion item as is a discussion about the Texas County and District Retirement System.
The court expects to hear a report from North Texas Fab on progress regarding the removal of equipment from the roof of the courthouse, discuss repairs to county property, open bids for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, receive training documentation from the county judge and evaluate requests for qualifications for an engineer and architect for a proposed county building on newly purchased property on N. Main St.
Memorandums of understanding for the placement of outdoor weather warning systems with the City of Sun Valley, Lamar Point VFD and Prairiland ISD are agenda items. The court is scheduled to meet in executive session before making a decision about the acceptance of a multi-district opioid settlement agreement with Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.
Chisum Board of Trustees to consider salaries
The Chisum ISD Board of Trustees is expected to consider the salaries for its principals and other employees when it meets at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Chisum ISD Administration Building, 3250 S. Church St.
Trustees are also expected to consider giving Superintendent Tommy Chalaire authorization to obtain local bids for classroom furniture over $50,000, as well as cleanup services in preparation for bond construction.
The board is expected to consider amending the pay scale for the district’s school psychologist, speech language pathologist and diagnostician.
Before moving into regular business, the board is expected to hold public hearings for the Every Student Succeeds Act grant; State Compensatory Education manuals, policies and procedures; the district’s Safe Return to In Person Instruction Plan; the use of Esser II grant funds and civil rights guidelines for Title IV, Title IX and others.
