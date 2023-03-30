Those needing assistance applying for social service programs can do so from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. today via a mobile SNAP truck in the parking lot at the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue.
The United Way of Lamar County is partnering with the North Texas Food bank to bring the SNAP truck to Paris to offer free assistance with SNAP, TANF, Chip Children’s Medicaid, Medicare Savings Program and the Healthy Texas Women program applications, according to Jenny Wilson, executive director of the United Way of Lamar County.
