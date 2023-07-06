City of Deport

City of Deport

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Fireworks, cake walks and fun are on the agenda for one of the area’s last Independence Day celebrations of the year.

“This year’s show is going to be our biggest show by far,” Project Deport President Julia Grossman said Wednesday. “We have a few fireworks set aside for our big finale.”

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.