Fireworks, cake walks and fun are on the agenda for one of the area’s last Independence Day celebrations of the year.
“This year’s show is going to be our biggest show by far,” Project Deport President Julia Grossman said Wednesday. “We have a few fireworks set aside for our big finale.”
The annual Project Deport Freedom Fest is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hale Glover Community Center, 143 Main St. in Deport.
The nonprofit president said she expects more than 500 people to attend the festival, with the fireworks show lasting close to an hour.
“Last year, it was about 45 minutes,” Grossman said. “It’s a big show.”
Project Deport is a nonprofit formed in 2003 to revitalize Lamar County’s second-smallest city.
“We do something every month for the community,” Grossman said, highlighting bingo and several seasonal events, including the Christmas parade and Halloween festivities.
In addition to fireworks, Grossman said food will be available from American Legion Post 199, and there will be plenty of kids’ activities, such as face-painting, bean bag toss and a water balloon launcher.
The American Legion will be cooking hot dogs, hamburgers and nachos, Grossman said, and will have a patriotic program that includes raising the American flag.
Multiple food trucks and businesses will be selling food and various items, Grossman said, including Kona Ice of Paris and Deport’s newest boutique Southern Gypsy Soul, among others.
Grossman said Main Street in Deport will be closed for the celebration, and parking will be available, coordinated by the Deport Volunteer Fire Department.
The Listening and Learning Children’s Library expects to hold a raffle for a 36-inch Blackstone griddle, Grossman said, who noted that the American Legion will also have a raffle.
There will also be multiple cake walks, a musical chairs-type game where participants walk around a circle of numbered chairs until the music stops and participants sit in the closest chair.
“Whatever number is drawn, you get a cake or dessert,” Grossman said.
The nonprofit is seeking dessert donations for the cake walks, and interested parties can drop off donations from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at the community center, according to an advertisement.
For more information about the celebration or to apply as a vendor, contact Grossman at 903-219-7016.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.