Murder ‘n’ mystery: Paris Community Theatre opens production

The game is afoot at Paris Community Theatre when the curtain rises Friday on PCT’s production of “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventures of the Suicide Club.” The play is presented at PCT’s home, The Plaza Theatre, on the northside of the square in downtown Paris.

The author, Jeffrey Hatcher, mixes the works and character of two famed British authors, Arthur Conan Doyle and Robert Louis Sevenson, to craft a thrilling whodunit with what one critic called a “wow-I-didn’t-see-that-coming ending.”

