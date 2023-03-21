Murder ‘n’ mystery: Paris Community Theatre opens production

The game is afoot at Paris Community Theatre when the curtain rises Friday on PCT’s production of “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventures of the Suicide Club.” The play is presented at PCT’s home, The Plaza Theatre, on the northside of the square in downtown Paris.
The author, Jeffrey Hatcher, mixes the works and character of two famed British authors, Arthur Conan Doyle and Robert Louis Sevenson, to craft a thrilling whodunit with what one critic called a “wow-I-didn’t-see-that-coming ending.”
In the heart of London, some of Europe’s most powerful men gather to play a game. The game is murder, and this is The Suicide Club. But the club has a new member, Sherlock Holmes: brilliant, brooding, the greatest detective in the world. Why does Holmes wish to die? Can his friend Dr. Watson save him? Or doesn’t Holmes want to be saved?
The cast includes Sherlock Holmes, Michael Hinz; Dr. John H. Watson, Jesse Haun; Mr. Williams, Kody Amos; Club Secretary, Mandy Wilson Hale; Mr. Henry, Michael Mosher: Mr. Richards, Michael Nickey: Mr. George, Gary O’Connor: Mr. Charles, Jeffrey Stewart: Mrs. Hudson, Sabrina Norvick-Cooper: Christiane, Helen Mosher: Lucy, Sabrina Norvick-Cooper: Mr. Roundy, Dick Logee: Mycroft Holmes, Nate Logee; Inspector Micklewhite, Kevin Wickersham: Ferry Woman, Jennifer Bacorn; and Scene Change Lady, Lauren Corbell.
“We have been fortunate to have several ‘newbies’ with us for this production, some completely new to theater, and that to me represents the spirit of “community,” said director Tomy Stone. “This is perhaps the most innovative cast I have ever directed. They have met, head on, challenges which would be daunting for even larger venues with bigger staffs and budgets. It’s been a great privilege to work with them.”
Along with Stone, the crew includes props/backstage manager, Lisa Birdsong; backstage, Greg Dawson Cook; special props, Ken Walker, Jeffrey Stewart, Kody Amos and Michael Nickey; light and sound, Andy Johnson; and assistant director, Lauren Corbell.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Additional performances are slated for 7:30 p.m., March 31 and April 1, and 2:30 p.m., April 2.
Tickets for “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventures of the Suicide Club” are available at pctonstage.com or by calling 903-784-0259.
