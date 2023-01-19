A crowd of about 200 people gathered in front of the local hospital on a cool and partly cloudy afternoon Wednesday to note the official changeover of Paris Regional Medical Center to Paris Regional Health.

“We are embarking on a monumental change today,” said Steve Hyde, CEO of Paris Regional Health before the hospital’s new logo. “What has not changed is we are here in the community for you, to deliver great care, great service and to be here for you in times of need.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

