A crowd of about 200 people gathered in front of the local hospital on a cool and partly cloudy afternoon Wednesday to note the official changeover of Paris Regional Medical Center to Paris Regional Health.
“We are embarking on a monumental change today,” said Steve Hyde, CEO of Paris Regional Health before the hospital’s new logo. “What has not changed is we are here in the community for you, to deliver great care, great service and to be here for you in times of need.”
Hyde recalled the various names the hospital in Paris has been known as over its 112 year history and pointed to the hospital’s recent growth.
“We are no longer one building, we are nine buildings in three different towns serving about 250,000 people in a 70 mile radius, offering nine specialties. We are the most complex hospital in that radius and we have surpassed the name ‘medical center.’”
Jason Zachariah, COO of Lifepoint Health, corporate owners of the facility, told the audience that Paris Regional Health is a flagship in the system and that PRH is making history in the company.
“Paris Regional is the first hospital in the system to have this brand and it shows how much you all mean to us,” he said, before touching on the investments Lifepoint has made in the Paris facility in the past five to seven years with facility renovations, new and upgraded equipment and upgrades in the physical plant.
Zachariah also spoke on the company’s core values — Championing patient care; doing the right thing; embracing individuality; acting with kindness; and making a difference together.
“That is all encompassed in the tagline ‘Great Care Lives Here,’” he concluded.
“The ‘mark of the heart’ is a depiction of our lives as health care workers,” said Amanda Green, MD, and chief medical officer at PRH. “It is the sign of a robust health-care organization that continues to grow but has never lost sight of the reason we are here — for you and your health.”
Lamar County Chamber of Commerce president Paul Allen took the podium to welcome Paris Regional to the Chamber and proffered membership pins to Hyde and Zachariah, before announcing that the official ribbon cutting ceremony would take place immediately.
About 60 Chamber members moved into position behind hospital officials with the Chamber banner and the official red ribbon, which was cut by Hyde, as photographers recorded it all.
Savannah Abbott, director of marketing and communications for PRH, said in a press release before the ceremony that the rebranding project is “currently in its first phase, which focuses on exterior signage, and will continue throughout the year.”
To learn more about Paris Regional Health and to stay up to date with developments, go to the new website at ParisRegionalHealth.com.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.