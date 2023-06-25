Members of the Paris Police Department held Pizza and Popsicles with Cops events at several locations around Paris on Tuesday.

The gatherings were organized by Kimmie Snowton, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Paris Police Department, and were held at Park Garden Apartments, Booker T. Washington Apartments, George Wright Homes, Spanish Oaks Apartments and the Boys and Girls Club of Paris.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.