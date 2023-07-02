CLARKSVILLE — A large crowd was in attendance in the Clarksville Middle/High School cafetorium June 20 for a meet and greet for the community to visit with the new administrators for the coming school year. Superintendent Dr. Marian Ellis, Middle/High School Principal Quincy English and Nic Williams, the athletic director and head football coach hosted the event.
During the event those in attendance were treated to pizza, soda and tea before a program with the new school officials talking about the projects that are underway for the district including the timelines.
Ellis mentioned remodeling work being done on the middle/high school campus in an effort to make the building more secure. She said that work is underway in the school office, restrooms and gymnasium area, where the locker rooms are being redone. She added that the CTE building should be completed some time after the start of the new school year, hopefully by November.
“The dirt has been prepared for the CTE building. The new CTE building will have welding, and we'll have our CNA classes, and things like floral design, culinary arts and P-Tech will be out there,” Ellis said.
She noted that when the school track is finished, Clarksville athletes will no longer have to be bused to other area schools in order to have practice sessions.
“If you go down to the elementary, now you can’t see from the outside, but the inside is starting to look like a brand new school. The walls are up and the frames are up for the doors. The kitchen is nearly finished and we are hoping the cafeteria will be finished by the time school starts,” Ellis said.
“We are just really excited about what we are seeing. We have received quotes to paint the inside of the high school. There are some areas that need painting. I am not sure what will all take place outside the bond, but we’re going to try to improve as much as we can this year, next year and the year following," Ellis said. “So on a three year plan we ought to see updates on all of our facilities.”
Ellis praised those who voted for the school bond last November. She said without the bond, the district wouldn’t have the updates to facilities that are now taking place.
Williams is a correspondent for The Paris News.
