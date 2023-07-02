Ellis clarksvill superintendent.jpg

CLARKSVILLE — A large crowd was in attendance in the Clarksville Middle/High School cafetorium June 20 for a meet and greet for the community to visit with the new administrators for the coming school year. Superintendent Dr. Marian Ellis, Middle/High School Principal Quincy English and Nic Williams, the athletic director and head football coach hosted the event.

During the event those in attendance were treated to pizza, soda and tea before a program with the new school officials talking about the projects that are underway for the district including the timelines.

Williams is a correspondent for The Paris News.

