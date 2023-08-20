Sports Wall Photo 2.jpg

An interactive sports wall is the newest attraction at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce.

Bringing a new dimension to the exhibits at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is MultiBall, an interactive sports wall. This gaming platform makes sports more attractive for all ages. With precision sensors and motion tracking, MultiBall provides a variety of fun games for all ages. This exhibit will be officially opened on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

With a variety of 40 games played with balls on a sports wall, this new exhibit will be a popular attraction to the Children’s Museum for years to come.

Sharline Freeman is the executive director of the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, 100 Maple St. in Commerce. She can be contacted by telephone at 903-886-6055 or 903-456-4789; or by email at director@netxcm.com.

