DETROIT — The downtown area of the town got a boost Thursday when three new businesses opened in the old Signor building which once long ago housed the Melton Grocery store and later was Mary Signor’s art studio and gallery.
The city’s mayor, Kenny Snodgrass, was on hand to conduct the official grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Shops @ Signor.
“It will draw a lot of people from out of town to shop with us here in Detroit,” he said after the ceremony. “It will help the businesses around it, the coffee shop and the barbecue restaurant. It will help the economy all around.”
Inside the building with its tin ceiling and exposed brick walls are three separate shops run by three women.
At the front of the building is Detroit City Council member Tonya Clanton’s shop where she sells a variety of vintage and new merchandise from 14 vendors, including the Methodist Church and its Nan’s Nooks and Treasures. Another vendor is selling jams and jellies that are made in the Detroit area while others are selling enamelware, milk glass and other glassware.
“There is a variety of things,” Clanton said.
There is also Dori’s Sweets & Company and West & Company.
Longtime resident Dori Logston runs the food and drink counter in the building.
“I have always loved baking and cooking,” she said. “I had always worked at a lot of restaurants in the area, then I became a stay at home mom.
That is when she got a chance to hone her cooking skills and do more baking.
One of her favorites that she will sell from her weekly changing menu is honey sugar cookies.
“The honey makes them moist and good,” she said.
She decided to join the venture when the opportunity presented itself.
“The lady who owns the building, Shirley Marr, I have known her all my life,” Logston said. “She recommended me to Tonya.”
“I had to have somebody and it was her,” Clanton said.
Logston said she has a Facebook page where she will post her weekly menu.
In the back of the building is where Lindee West will perform her trade.
She is a hairstylist and has been working in the profession for 13 years.
“It is just a local, little hair salon,” she said of her one-chair operation where she will work with women, men and children.
“I worked in Paris,” she said. “A few years ago, my grandmother died and I bought her house. I fell in love with the community. A lot of my clients in Paris live out this way and they were supportive and encouraged me to come out this way.”
Then the Signor opportunity came available, so she took advantage, she said. She said she will work via appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays while walk-1ins will be welcomed Thursdays through Saturdays.
Clanton said there was a lot of work to be done getting the building cleaned up inside and items set up before last week’s opening.
“It is just exciting and I am proud of what we can bring to town,” Clanton said. “I am building community.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
