The chance of rain did not stop thousands from descending upon the downtown plaza to hear country musician Jack Ingram Thursday at 903 Sun Sets.

“Very good, very nice,” attendee Hunter Dickson said of Ingram, someone he said he’d never seen live. “I like this for our town. A nice little night out on the square.”

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

