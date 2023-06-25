The chance of rain did not stop thousands from descending upon the downtown plaza to hear country musician Jack Ingram Thursday at 903 Sun Sets.
“Very good, very nice,” attendee Hunter Dickson said of Ingram, someone he said he’d never seen live. “I like this for our town. A nice little night out on the square.”
Local troubadour Michael O’Neal and his band kicked things off, playing songs from his latest album, “Still Try’n,” and older staples like “The Vet” and “Tallman.”
Organized by Visit Paris, Texas, 903 Sun Sets take place at 7 p.m. every Thursday in June, rain or shine, according to Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
While the threat of rain persisted throughout the day and moisture-filled clouds overhead, Allen estimated around 2,500 people were attending the free concerts.
Named best new vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2008, the Texas-based Ingram played numerous songs from his repertoire that earned critical acclaim, including his No. 1 single “Wherever You Are.
“I got my start in Dallas, Texas, at a place called Adair’s Saloon,” the two-time Grammy Award-nominee said between songs. “My name is Jack Ingram. I live in Austin, Texas. I play country music.”
Food trucks adorned the four streets surrounding Culbertson Fountain, and children gathered around a dirt track race car promoting the upcoming racing season at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty.
“A lot of people don’t know we opened back up. We bought the track last winter,” said co-owner Kevin Rogers. “This is our second season, so it’s just time to get the word out and get a crowd out there on some Saturday nights.”
Similar to previous performances at 903 Sun Sets, children threw footballs to one another around the stage, and a handful of couples danced in the twilight to Ingram’s songs.
“Thank you very much,” Ingram said midway through his set. “What a night.”
903 Sun Sets concludes its second season at 7 p.m. Thursday, headlined by former “American Idol” contestant Ashlie Amber.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
