HONEY GROVE — The Warriors were rolling along having scored two touchdowns and been successful on two conversions after those touchdowns when the stadium went dark Friday night. Well, almost dark.
“We had two light bulbs go out,” head football coach Shane Fletcher said Saturday morning. “We are going to have to call an electician to get it fixed next week.”
The lights went out with 1 minute and six seconds left to play in the first quarter, but the game was ruled as no contest, Fletcher said.
The game, which started at 7:30 p.m., was ruled over as it was too dark on the field to continue.
Sophomore quarterback Ryeland Morris had completed a touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Mez Daniels and then ran the ball in for the two-point converstion.
On another possession, Morris ran the ball in from 15-yards out and Deon Morris then scored on the two-point conversion after the touchdown.
But the Warriors’ record remains 1-0 on the season.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
