With school finance in flux, the North Lamar ISD school board approved a 2003-24 fiscal year budget at a Tuesday morning meeting with an understanding that amendments are expected later in the year when the district receives final revenue numbers.
Trustees approved a $26,780,055 operations budget that carries a deficit of $887,929, which will come from the district’s fund balance, currently at $11,025,576. Trustees took action this week in advance of the July 1 start date for a new fiscal year.
A 2024 tax rate to support the budget is to be determined later in the summer when the district receives its certified appraisal values from the Lamar County Appraisal District and a final compressed maintenance and operations tax rate from the state.
After the meeting, Superintendent Kelli Stewart explained the difficulty in the budget preparation process and mentioned several misconceptions residents may have about the relation between property values and school district funding.
“There is a misconception that every time property values are raised school districts receive more funding, and that is simply not the case,” Stewart said in email communication. “The state has a formula that assigns school districts a targeted revenue. If the county appraisal and the Texas State Comptroller’s numbers are within a 5% margin, then North Lamar could base its taxes and budget on the local appraisal. If local property values go up and more local tax dollars are collected, then the state contributes less money to the targeted revenue that the state’s formula has for the district.”
Because the local appraisal district raised North Lamar values 18% and the state comptroller raised them 42%, the state used the comptroller’s values to determine the amount of state funding the district received for the current year, resulting in a loss in excess of $4 million.
“North Lamar ISD filed an appeal regarding the comptroller’s decision,” Stewart said. “The reason for filing the appeal is to ensure that our district does not suffer any unnecessary loss in school funding. As it currently stands, North Lamar stands to lose a little over $4 million dollars, which directly impacts our budget. We expect a decision regarding our appeal in August.”
During the same time frame, the state will release the minimum compressed tax rate for maintenance and operations taxes once lawmakers in Austin resolve their differences about property taxes.
“Further budget decisions will be made once we receive the decision on our appeal and the compressed tax rate information,” Stewart said. “Our district is not alone in this battle, there are other districts across the state in the same predicament.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
