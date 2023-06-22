North Lamar ISD logo

With school finance in flux, the North Lamar ISD school board approved a 2003-24 fiscal year budget at a Tuesday morning meeting with an understanding that amendments are expected later in the year when the district receives final revenue numbers.

Trustees approved a $26,780,055 operations budget that carries a deficit of $887,929, which will come from the district’s fund balance, currently at $11,025,576. Trustees took action this week in advance of the July 1 start date for a new fiscal year.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

