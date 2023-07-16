CmykLeslie.jpg

North Lamar Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson testified in Austin on Wednesday before a Texas House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment about his district’s state funding losses because property appraisals by the local appraisal district fail to come within 95% of what the Texas Comptroller’s Office says they should.

North Lamar ISD stands to lose as much as $4 million this year, according to information shared by Superintendent Kelli Stewart after trustees in June approved a 2023-24 budget with an $888,000 deficit to be paid with fund balance. According to an earlier Paris News report, Paris ISD could lose as much as $1.3 million; Chisum ISD, $626,683 and Prairiland ISD, $535,943 unless litigation filed against the state individually by each district results in a reduced amount.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

