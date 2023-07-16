North Lamar Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson testified in Austin on Wednesday before a Texas House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment about his district’s state funding losses because property appraisals by the local appraisal district fail to come within 95% of what the Texas Comptroller’s Office says they should.
North Lamar ISD stands to lose as much as $4 million this year, according to information shared by Superintendent Kelli Stewart after trustees in June approved a 2023-24 budget with an $888,000 deficit to be paid with fund balance. According to an earlier Paris News report, Paris ISD could lose as much as $1.3 million; Chisum ISD, $626,683 and Prairiland ISD, $535,943 unless litigation filed against the state individually by each district results in a reduced amount.
District 1 Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, invited the North Lamar testimony after he was appointed in June to the 15-member committee by House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in advance of an expected call by Gov. Greg Abbott for a special session on education-related matters, specifically school choice and vouchers. The governor has not yet indicated when the special session might be.
The committee heard hours of testimony Tuesday and Wednesday on topics to include school choice and vouchers, teacher retention and pay raises, school funding, testing and accountability and the state’s property appraisal system, according to state media reports.
“This committee took two whole days of testimony about various things, including this property appraisal issue that North Lamar and so many other schools across the state are facing,” VanDeaver said Friday. “I expect the House to have an omnibus bill come out of this committee.”
VanDeaver said Watson’s testimony was well received.
“The subject of the appraisal issue came up on the first day of testimony, and Leslie testified the second day,” VanDeaver said. “So, the committee was already aware, and it didn’t just come up in passing,” VanDeaver said. “Leslie did a good job of pointing out how North Lamar is really not involved in the appraisal process, but yet they’re being punished.
“I think this is a situation where we have some statute and rules in place that we’re going to have to look at and change because we have districts being punished, and basically the students being punished, by having funds withheld at the state level based on local property appraisals,” VanDeaver said. “You know, the school doesn’t appraise the property. It’s like you have an issue on one side and you punish someone on the other side. I think there is a real appetite to address this.”
Watson said he also believes his testimony was well received, especially by committee chairman Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, and Rep. Keith Bell, R- Forney.
“The main message I wanted the House Select Committee to understand was that schools have no control over the county appraisal district when they set the property values nor do they have control over the State Comptroller’s Property Value Study,” Watson said. “However, because these two agencies had more than a 5% difference in their appraised values then our district is being punished by taking funds away. This creates a great hardship because the school is not able to provide the same equitable education for students compared to schools receiving their full funding.”
Watson said he noted that all school districts in Lamar County are being affected, and that he had been informed by financial consultants the district uses that they are helping several other affected schools as well.
“The financial consultant did tell us that North Lamar was the sixth hardest hit school in Texas because of this problem,” Watson said.
Watson praised VanDeaver for his efforts.
“I cannot say enough good things about Representative Gary VanDeaver,” Watson said. “He has always been one of our biggest supporters for public education, and any time we have ever had issues, he has always been available to visit with us and tries to help us any way he can.
“Although he is just one member of the House, he is certainly our voice in the House, and it is always good to have someone there fighting for public education,” Watson concluded.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
