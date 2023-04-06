Drew McNeal.jpg

Drew McNeal, a student at North Lamar High School, earned first place at the recent state SkillsUSA Competition in diesel equipment technology.

McNeal will represent the state of Texas at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Championship Conference, where he will compete against the best competitors from every state. The conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19,

