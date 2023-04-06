Drew McNeal, a student at North Lamar High School, earned first place at the recent state SkillsUSA Competition in diesel equipment technology.
McNeal will represent the state of Texas at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Championship Conference, where he will compete against the best competitors from every state. The conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19,
McNeal’s achievement in the competition has earned him a $10,000 scholarship to Texas State Technical College, which has 10 campuses statewide to choose from, as well as $2,000 in prizes.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. The SkillsUSA Championships is the showcase event of the organization, where students compete in various trade and technical fields.
For more information on TSTC, go to tstc.edu.
