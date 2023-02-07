 Skip to main content
NLISD board OKs reduction in staff; 17 positions dissolved

The upcoming break-up of the North Lamar Special Education cooperative prompted the district’s board of trustees at a Monday morning meeting to approve a reduction in force effective at the end of the school year.

“The board took this action now to give these staff members an opportunity to seek employment elsewhere,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

