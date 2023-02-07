NLISD board OKs reduction in staff; 17 positions dissolved

The upcoming break-up of the North Lamar Special Education cooperative prompted the district’s board of trustees at a Monday morning meeting to approve a reduction in force effective at the end of the school year.
“The board took this action now to give these staff members an opportunity to seek employment elsewhere,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said.
The reduction in force will affect 14 full-time-staff and three part-time staff, according to information presented to the board. Staff affected include five full time and one part time teachers; three full time and one part time diagnosticians; one full time and one part time speech pathologist, three full time speech pathologist assistants, a licensed school psychology specialist and an occupational therapist.
Beginning in the fall, cooperative members North Lamar ISD and Chisum ISD plan to have separate programs while Prairiland ISD plans to join the Western Red River Shared Services Arrangement, a cooperative that currently serves Detroit ISD and Rivercrest ISD at each individual campus.
Formed under a Lamar County Special Services Arrangement, the cooperative has served North Lamar, Roxton, Chisum and Prairiland students for more than a decade.
News of the dissolution came in early November when Stewart informed the board that the Chisum ISD board had voted to withdraw, which prompted the break-up.
“Our enrollment numbers are up, and when we move into our new elementary school we will not have the room to house co-op students from other districts,” Stewart said then as she explained why the North Lamar administration had offered to continue the cooperative but send staff to serve students at both Chisum and Prairiland campuses.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
