North Lamar ISD trustees at Monday night meeting approved a 2023 property tax rate of 95.66 cents per $100 assessed taxable value and signed off on documents for the $8.5 million renovation of Cecil Everett Elementary to house Pre-K and first grade students as approved in a 2021 bond election.

The tax rate is comprised of 70.66 cents per $100 valuation for maintenance and operations and 25 cents per $100 valuation for the payment of bonds to support a $26,780,055 operations budget approved in June. The budget carries a deficit of $887,929, which will come from the district’s fund balance, currently at $11,025,576.

