North Lamar ISD trustees at Monday night meeting approved a 2023 property tax rate of 95.66 cents per $100 assessed taxable value and signed off on documents for the $8.5 million renovation of Cecil Everett Elementary to house Pre-K and first grade students as approved in a 2021 bond election.
The tax rate is comprised of 70.66 cents per $100 valuation for maintenance and operations and 25 cents per $100 valuation for the payment of bonds to support a $26,780,055 operations budget approved in June. The budget carries a deficit of $887,929, which will come from the district’s fund balance, currently at $11,025,576.
At the Monday meeting, the board also learned of a decrease in enrollment from the end of the 2022-23 school year of roughly 56 students due in part to a smaller than normal pre-kindergarten enrollment, according to information presented by Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson.
“Our Pre-K enrollment is down 20 students, something you can’t predict from year to year,” Watson said, adding that 30% of students, mainly middle and high school students who left the district, are now homeschooled, a trend across the states since the Covid pandemic. “Another 61% moved from the area. We had 6%, or six students who moved to another district, and three of those were former employees because of a reduction in force in special education who took their kids with them, understandably. Another 3% went to private schools.”
When questioned by board member Clint Spencer about concerns, Wesley replied any time there are less students administrators must keep a watchful eye on expenses from month to month.
Watson emphasized that improved attendance would equate to more funding.
“We are really focusing on ways to get better attendance,” Watson said. “Before Covid we were averaging about 96.7% attendance, and last year we finished with 94.2%, which again is a trend across the state. I think we have some great things in place to improve attendance, and so this first month we’re at 96.59%. Every percentage point is just like adding 24 more students to our funding. Our goal is at least 95.7%, which would increase funding by $800,000.”
After the meeting, Wesley shared that the district recouped roughly $1.2 million from the more than $4 million the district lost this past year because of the difference between the state comptroller’s assessed property values and that assessed by the Lamar County Appraisal District. State funding is based on the comptroller’s figures while the district can collect taxes based only on local assessments.
“I understand the Legislature may meet in special session in October to consider school finance, and I am hoping something can be done to fix this problem,” Watson said, adding that the situation affects so many districts of which North Lamar is one of the hardest hit in the state.
Taking action to begin the bidding process on the Cecil Everett Elementary renovation, the board voted to change the delivery method from construction manager at large to competitive sealed proposals with contractors bidding on work. Trustees approved evaluation criteria to be used in scoring bids, approved a criterial evaluation committee and authorized Superintendent Kelli Stewart to negotiate with the highest ranked bidder before bringing the contract to the board for approval.
Proposal criteria includes 50% for price; 15% construction time; $20% experience with similar projects; 10% proposed project team; and 5% litigation history. The evaluation team is to include the superintendent, assistant superintendent Watson, Lori Malone, who will be Everett principal, maintenance director Rick Landis and a Parkhill architectural firm representative.
Trustees also approved the removal of the fire alarm project at the high school from the construction manager-at-risk- delivery method to select job order contracting because of the intricacies in tying in the band hall addition to the high school. The board approved contracts with Universal Time Equipment and Harrison-Walker-Harper and authorized the superintendent to execute necessary construction contracts and engage an engineer if needed.
In other action, trustees approved Guaranty Bank & Trust as the district depository for another year, approved a $118,000 change order for the Stone Middle School roof because of recent storm damage and nominated Russell Jackson to serve as delegate to the upcoming TASA/TASB convention Sept. 30 in Dallas with Sheila Daughtrey as alternate.
