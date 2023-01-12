Three positions are to be filled on the North Lamar ISD school board May 6 with the election conducted by the Lamar County Elections Office, according to action at a Monday night board meeting when trustees approved an election agreement with the county.
Applications for a place on the ballot can be picked up at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Building, 3130 N. Main St., with the filing period from Jan. 18 to Feb. 17, according to Superintendent Kelli Stewart. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to4 p.m. with the exception of Feb. 17, when the office will be open until 5 p.m.
To be eligible for a school board position, a candidate must be at least 18 years of age, have lived in Texas for 12 months and for six months in the school district prior to the filing deadline. Candidates must be a United States citizen, a registered voter and must not have been convicted of a felony or determined by a court to be mentally incapacitated.
The last day to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6 with early voting beginning April 24 and ending May 2. Polling is to take place both for early voting and on election day at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
Open spots on the board currently are filled by board president Sheila Daughtrey, vice president Stephen “Red” Holmes and Joel Sanders. There is no term limit for board members, who serve staggered three-year terms.
Daughtrey was elected in May 2017 and reelected in November 2020. Holmes was elected in 2014, 2017 and 2020 while Sanders was elected in 2019 to a three-year term and then appointed in August 2022 to fill an unexpired term vacated by Jimmy Fendley, who served one year after being elected in May 2021.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
