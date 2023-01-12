North Lamar ISD logo

Three positions are to be filled on the North Lamar ISD school board May 6 with the election conducted by the Lamar County Elections Office, according to action at a Monday night board meeting when trustees approved an election agreement with the county.

Applications for a place on the ballot can be picked up at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Building, 3130 N. Main St., with the filing period from Jan. 18 to Feb. 17, according to Superintendent Kelli Stewart. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to4 p.m. with the exception of Feb. 17, when the office will be open until 5 p.m.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

