North Lamar ISD trustees took a look at projected 2023-2024 fiscal year budget numbers and a proposed tax rate at a Monday night public hearing.
The proposed budget of $26,780,055 carries a deficit of $887,929, which will come from the district’s fund balance, currently at $11,025,576.
A tax rate of $0.7746 for maintenance and operations and $0.25 for debt service for a total $1.024 per $100 valuation supports the proposed budget, according to finance director Melissa Darrow.
“The budget reflects my best estimate at this time,” Darrow said about estimated revenue and a projected maintenance and operations tax rate. “We won’t receive our certified values until late July, and we expect to get information about a compressed tax rate sometime in late August or early September.”
Darrow noted that local property tax revenue is expected to increase to $15.1 million, up from $1.849 million a year ago.
“There is a very good possibility it will go up when we get our certified values, but it could go down,” Darrow said as she emphasized the uncertainty of predicting both revenue and a proposed tax rate.
Assistant Super-intendent Leslie Watson used a glass drawing to illustrate the situation North Lamar finds itself with one drawing reflecting a district that receives its full share of state funds and another that reflected a gap between what revenue the district receives based on values set locally and what the state sends the district based on state appraised local values.
“Our revenue is being driven by things we don’t have any control over,” Watson said, noting that property appraisals by local appraisal districts must come within 5% of the comptroller’s values or the district is penalized in state funding.
“We are not alone in this because every school in this county got hit,” Watson said.
In North Lamar’s case, the Lamar County Appraisal District raised property values 18% but still fell short of the 42% increase in values by the comptroller, costing the district roughly $4 million in revenue this year. North Lamar filed an appeal and awaits results.
“We should have an answer from our appeal around Aug. 1,” Watson said.
Trustees are expected to meet again June 20 to approve the budget before the fiscal year begins July 1. The board will set the 2024 tax rate after the district receives its certified appraisal values from the Lamar County Appraisal District.
Also at the Monday night meeting, the board approved a $132,905 contract with Region 8 Educational Service Center and approved the $185,879 purchase of technology for the new elementary school to include televisions, interactive panels for the classrooms and all technology for each grade level’s Discovery Zone area.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
