New this year at North Lamar ISD, the top 10% of the high school graduating class paid a visit to teachers each student considers an “Educator of Influence,” the title given to what is expected to become a school tradition.

The group of honor graduates loaded a bus at the high school late last week with their gifts and signs ready to thank the teacher that made a positive influence on their lives. Teachers were surprised when students showed up with signs and individual gifts.

