New this year at North Lamar ISD, the top 10% of the high school graduating class paid a visit to teachers each student considers an “Educator of Influence,” the title given to what is expected to become a school tradition.
The group of honor graduates loaded a bus at the high school late last week with their gifts and signs ready to thank the teacher that made a positive influence on their lives. Teachers were surprised when students showed up with signs and individual gifts.
The group first traveled to Stone Middle School to visit band instructor Gina Ervin where Tyler Nutt and Gibson Dyess spoke about how her passion for band has rubbed off on them. Then, the group visited Toni Preston at Bailey Intermediate where Dani Blount thanked the educator and said, “You have inspired me to become a hard working student and to have a love for learning.”
Honor graduates then hopped on the bus and rode out to Parker Elementary in Powderly, where Hannah Jackson spent her elementary school years, to let Kim Johnson know that, “My math class in 5th grade that you taught was the beginning of my love of math. This no doubt helped chart the course that I have been on for the last seven years. Thank you for teaching math. You may never realize that you can have a lot of influence on kids years down the road because you have a passion for math, and that can rub off on kids.”
After traveling through the campuses, the group returned to the high school where they popped into Kendra Waldroup’s health science class where Rebecca Dueck read a previously written letter, which said, in part, “You stayed resilient in your life and I know when things get hard I can just think of your perseverance and remember that I am capable. Without your class, I would have never gotten the opportunity to see surgeries and clinical environments that I did.”
Stevy Hoskins chose calculus teacher Whitney Blount.
“Having you three years in a row has been one of the best things my high school schedule has offered me,” Hoskins said. “Not only are you a phenomenal teacher, but you are a phenomenal person. Calculus has been my favorite core class that I have taken. You make learning understandable and fun.”
In the words of Hailey Salazar to Dennis Hodgkiss: “I chose you as my teacher of influence because everyday coming to your class was a delight. You are the sweetest teacher I have ever had and I am so thankful I was able to be one of your students.”
Brailee Winston said to Amy Norwood, “I am so grateful you never gave up on me. Math has never been my strong subject and it is still not, but you made it fun for me. You have been the absolute best teacher. Thank you for everything.”
Students Kenzie Pence and Faith Beassie surprised Melissa Arnold.
“Every teaching lesson and life lesson you taught me has stuck with me, and it has helped me to thrive,” Kenzie said while Faith said, “I chose you to be my teacher of influence because you have always pushed me to be my best.”
“I absolutely loved this,” Whitney Blount said after her surprise visit. “It made my year, and reminded me of why I do what I do.”
Other teachers recognized included high school instructors Cody Head, Linda Winfrey and Doil Tingen.
