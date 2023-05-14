North Lamar ISD named Abbey Higginbotham from Bailey Middle School as the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Kendra Waldroup from North Lamar High School as Secondary Teacher of the Year at a regular board meeting Wednesday.
The two were selected from a field of six candidates, one from each district campus. Those candidates include Theresa Curtis, from Higgins Elementary; Laci Carr, from Everett Elementary; Katie Briggle, from Parker Elementary; and Cassandra Rogers, from Stone Middle School.
“These are six outstanding candidates so it’s very difficult to select the teacher of the year for elementary and secondary,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “But at the end of the day, we have to make a selection so the two that are selected will move on in the competition at Region VIII.”
Each of the candidates received a $100 VISA card from Zach Saffle, representative from Credit Union of Texas, and both teachers of the year received an extra $200 VISA card.
“Being selected as Teacher of the Year feels surreal,” North Lamar High School health sciences instructor and HOSA advisor Waldroup said after the meeting. “I know firsthand the difference a teacher can make in the life of a student because I had many teachers that positively influenced my life. I am incredibly proud to represent a profession that impacts and inspires the lives of students.”
As a health science instructor, Waldroup said her goals in the classroom are to not only help students to find their passion in the medical field, but also to empower them to be leaders in the medical community.
A special education teacher at Bailey Intermediate School, Higginbotham said she promotes inclusion of special needs children in regular classrooms whenever possible.
“I want to continue to advocate for inclusion, as it is a passion of mine,” Higginbotham said. “I love that I get to represent special education, and I just hope that through all I do, my students know they are loved.”
After swearing in returning trustees Sheila Daughtrey, Stephen “Red” Holmes and Joel Sanders, the board elected Daughtrey for another year as president, and returned Holmes as vice president and Bo Exum as secretary.
In other action, the board extended engagement letters for another year with auditing firm Wilf & Henderson, of Texarkana, and with legal firm Powell Law Group, headquartered in Austin with offices in Dallas. Trustees also approved the purchase of furniture for the new elementary school, which came in under a $1.3 million budget at $1.25 million.
“Keep in mind, we still have to purchase TVs and smart boards, so the money that is left is obviously going towards technology,” Stewart said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
