North Lamar ISD named Abbey Higginbotham from Bailey Middle School as the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Kendra Waldroup from North Lamar High School as Secondary Teacher of the Year at a regular board meeting Wednesday.

The two were selected from a field of six candidates, one from each district campus. Those candidates include Theresa Curtis, from Higgins Elementary; Laci Carr, from Everett Elementary; Katie Briggle, from Parker Elementary; and Cassandra Rogers, from Stone Middle School.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

