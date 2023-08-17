North Lamar ISD logo

North Lamar ISD trustees heard a glowing report from Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick about the district’s preliminary STAAR testing results at a Monday night meeting.

Grade after grade, from third through eighth in the elementaries, intermediate and junior high, and end of course results at the high school, Chadwick shared about the large percentage of students who scored at or above grade level and the low percentage of students who failed to meet standards compared to both statewide and regional scores.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

