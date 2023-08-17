North Lamar ISD trustees heard a glowing report from Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick about the district’s preliminary STAAR testing results at a Monday night meeting.
Grade after grade, from third through eighth in the elementaries, intermediate and junior high, and end of course results at the high school, Chadwick shared about the large percentage of students who scored at or above grade level and the low percentage of students who failed to meet standards compared to both statewide and regional scores.
Chadwick said she was a bit concerned when she looked at end-of-course social studies scores until she compared the district with state and regional results.
“If you looked at our numbers, you would think,’ oh my gosh what happened?” she said. “But when you look as us compared — everybody else did the same. We had some very new teachers in that one category, and we have some supports in line for them this year.”
Chadwick emphasized both the support system North Lamar has in place for teachers as well as the practice for administrators and teachers to examine data from prior year testing as well as current year benchmarks to target students who need additional support.
“Basically, our comparison scores are fantastic,” Chadwick said. “I think our campuses knocked it out of the park.”
Trustees also heard from consultant Charley Erwin, the district’s technical assistance provider for a four-year Resilient Schools Support Program grant, now in its third year to address gaps in learning as a result of losses during the COVID pandemic.
Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson informed the board of two changes in the employee handbook, both necessitated by new state law, one to grant mental health leave for a traumatic event (five days) and the second outlines the procedure for administering Narcan for fentanyl overdose to which the policy designates campus police officers and nurses to administer the drug in an emergency.
Addressing two changes to the student handbook, Watson said the administration lowered basic requirements for graduation from 26 to 22 credits, with approval from parents and the administration, in an effort to help struggling students, a change the board approved on the meeting’s consent agenda. The second change deals with cell phone use, which prohibits student use on elementary campuses and limits middle school use to the lunch period and the high school to both lunch and breaks between classes.
Watson then explained changes to the student code of conduct, which requires board approval each year.
The main thing that changes is the law now requires mandatory placement in DAEP (district alternative education program) for any student caught vaping or in possession of a vape, Watson said. The administrative team set guidelines as follows: five days for the first offense; 15 for the second and 30 for the third.
In other action, trustees approved a district appraisal calendar for teachers along with appraisers, a dual credit agreement with Paris Junior College, an Agrilife Extension Service resolution that allows students to participate in agricultural projects as an extracurricular activity l and names extension agents Jaci Eaves and Laura Graves adjunct instructors. The board also approved an agreement for the purchase of attendance credits although North Lamar owes no refund since qualifying this past year as a recapture district. The resolution delegates contractual authority to the superintendent.
Also a new state mandate requiring a security officer on each campus, trustees approved contractual services for one security guard until the new elementary school is occupied and the district’s five police officers can cover each of the district’s campuses. The board approved moving two certificates from Liberty National Bank upon their maturity to a LOGIC CD account.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
