Tyler Nutt, the 2023 salutatorian at North Lamar High School, has known since December where he would be going to college as that is when he got his formal acceptance papers. But the high-ranking senior has known his future would be at Texas A&M in College Station a lot longer than that.
“My dad had it pretty well ingrained in me. That is where he went. He has taken me to football games,” Nutt said in a phone interview Wednesday.
He said he plans to move into a dorm for engineering majors in August and is looking forward to college life.
“It is a very big campus, but it will be a nice place to be,” he said.
His plan right now is to study mechanical engineering as his favorite high school subjects were calculus and statistics. “My calculus teacher told me they go with mechanical engineering,” he noted.
Once he gets to Texas A&M, he plans to join some clubs and other activities to keep busy.
“I will probably try to find some clubs to join and go to some games and try not to stay locked up in my room,” he said.
While in high school, Nutt was active in the marching band, the National Honor Society and Beta Club.
“I have played in the band since sixth grade. I am from a family that enjoys music,” he said.
He played the alto saxophone in the high school band and credits his band instructors as being excellent examples to follow.
“Mr. Jason Smith and Mr. Rand Jones tried to teach us how to be strong leaders and just good people in general,” he said.
While his plans call for extracurricular activities, being in the college band won’t be one of them, he said.
“I am going to focus on engineering, but I will keep playing as a hobby,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.