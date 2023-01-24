RENO — One person has filed to run in the city’s upcoming general election almost one week into accepting candidates.
Assistant City Secretary Mary Workman said only incumbent councilman Stacey Nichols had filed the necessary paperwork.
The purpose of the May 6 general election is to fill one mayor seat and two at-large council seats, currently occupied by Nichols, Mayor Bart Jetton and Councilwoman Amanda Willows.
Their seats expire in June, according to the city’s website.
The first day to file for candidacy was Wednesday.
Should Jetton file for reelection, it will be his first since his November 2021 arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shortly after his arrest, City Attorney David Hamilton told the council in a special meeting that it did not hold the power to remove Jetton.
He told the council only a resident could petition for his removal in Lamar County District Court, which no one has done.
Jetton pled guilty and received a deferred sentence of five years probation and 250 hours of community service.
Applications for a place on the ballot are available at the City Secretary’s office inside Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The last day to file for candidacy is Feb. 17, Workman said. More information is available by phone at 903-785-6581.
Early voting for the May 6 election begins April 24 and ends May 2 at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
