The Paris Police Department recently announced its participation in Presidential Executive Order 14074, which was signed by President Joe Biden on May 25 of this year.
Section 12 of the order is aimed to limit “the transfer or purchase of certain military equipment by law enforcement.”
PPD has received surplus military equipment through the Law Enforcement Support Office Program for years. According to PPD, law enforcement agencies are required to provide notice to their community of any potential equipment the department might request - should it be available.
PPD provided notice that they may potentially request and acquire certain controlled property deemed necessary from the LESO program in the following fiscal year.
The list includes the following items:
Weapons, weapon modification kits, weapon parts, training weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, command and control vehicles, armored vehicles, vehicle parts, weapon-mounted optics and lasers, handheld optics and lasers, night vision devices, optical and sighting equipment, tactical cargo vehicles, watercraft, unmanned ground vehicles, wheel assemblies, tools, purpose-built handheld breaching equipment, decontamination equipment, computers peripherals, camouflage deception equipment, radiotelephone equipment, generators, lighting observation towers, riot gear, capability sets, camera sets, heavy equipment and machinery, all-terrain vehicles, asphalt/concrete paving equipment, tractors, trailers, track loaders, dump trucks, compactors, excavators, front end loaders and commercial grade landscape equipment.
