The first major fishing event of the year for most of us, other than the winter stocking of trout by Texas Parks and Wildlife, is the white bass (sandbass) run above reservoirs with a healthy population of these hard fighting, good eating fish. Sandbass aren’t big fish, an honest two pounder is considered a whopper but they are usually plentiful and one of the easiest of fish to catch once you find them. I’ve said many times, if there were only one species I could fish for it would be the white bass.

There is something very special about walking along a creek in very early spring, spinning rod in hand and a few Roadrunner jigs in your pocket, possibly a short piece of cord tied to your belt to string the fish you catch. The woods are coming to life with their pale green colors and the air is filled with the wonderful scent of bursting blossoms. You know the creek is holding white bass; it has to be this time of year. Runoff from recent rainfall has created a current that is pulling white bass in from the main lake like metal shavings to a strong magnet.

