While out in the woods near my home recently, I heard a distant rifle shot which triggered the gobble of a wild turkey only a few yards back in the brush. I was packing in some corn to a feeder I have set up for hogs but when I heard the gobble I forgot all about wild porkers and quietly slipped out of the woods in hopes of calling the bird in for photos.

The Rio Grande subspecies of turkey were stocked not far from my home a few years ago and the birds appear to be doing well. Hopefully there will be a hunting season in a few years but until then, I will continue hunting them with my cameras. I’ve discovered this is almost as much fun as hunting with a gun or bow but I dearly love chicken fried wild turkey breast and fajitas made from the drumsticks and thigh meat.

