I’ve reached a stage in life when I enjoy looking back through my many years as an outdoors person, recalling all the great times I’ve enjoyed with friends, many that are no longer around in person but the people and places I knew in past years thankfully are still very much alive in my memory.

Now don’t get me wrong; we are living in the ‘good old days’ as far as hunting and fishing goes and I am thankful for my health and the ability to be an active participant in much of what the outdoor lifestyle has to offer. There are more lakes, more whitetail deer and turkey and more outdoor opportunities available now than any time in recent history. But after more than six decades of spending time in the great outdoors, I can still vividly recall those years in the late fifties when my love for the outdoor lifestyle was in its infancy.

Contact Luke Clayton by email through his website, catfishradio.org.

