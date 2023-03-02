Paris native Kimmie Snowton has been named community outreach coordinator for the Paris Police Department, a position created in the 2022-23 budget and filled two weeks ago by Police Chief Richard Salter.
Salter introduced Snowton on Monday at a Paris City Council meeting. He began work Feb. 20.
“The position serves as a liaison between the police department and the community, and provides an opportunity for interaction in a constructive manner,” Salter said before introducing Snowton.
“I plan to get to know the police side of things as quickly as possible,” Snowton said in brief remarks. “And then I plan to get out in the community, look at the demographics, talk to community leaders and hopefully get together groups of students and parents to help bridge that gap between the police and the community.”
A retired educator, Snowton spent 23 years in classrooms from kindergarten to twelfth grade, teaching both in Dallas and in Paris, most recently at Paris High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M-Commerce and a master’s degree in Education Administration from Texas Woman’s University in Denton.
Snowton began his education career in 1999 as a physical education assistant at T. G. Givens Elementary while attending Paris Junior College before attending Texas A&M University-Commerce. He later received a teaching certificate while with the Dallas ISD before returning to Paris ISD in 2007 where he taught sixth and seventh grade and coached athletics for nine years. He taught in Dallas for several years prior to returning to Paris ISD where he taught business at Paris High School until his retirement in January 2022.
Married to his wife, Michelle, the couple has three children and nine grandchildren.
Snowton is senior pastor at Evangelist Temple Church, 781 W. Henderson St., is president of the Paris Ministerial Alliance and board member of the Downtown Food Pantry.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.