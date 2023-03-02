Kimmie Snowton.jpg

Kimmie Snowton

Paris native Kimmie Snowton has been named community outreach coordinator for the Paris Police Department, a position created in the 2022-23 budget and filled two weeks ago by Police Chief Richard Salter.

Salter introduced Snowton on Monday at a Paris City Council meeting. He began work Feb. 20.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

