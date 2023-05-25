Painting the town: Paris community adds artsy touch with new Bonham Street mural downtown

The artsiness of Paris continues as more than a dozen local artists are painting a mural alongside the dilapidated 300 block of Bonham Street to be eventually preserved and moved to another area of the city.
“I was one of the first people to paint on it,” artist Megan Pedersen said Monday, who added that it took two days to complete her portion. “It was really fun painting with the other artists, you know, and getting to know each other.”
While not completed, the mural is located at 333 Bonham St. and will feature artwork from 18 local artists.
Each artist had complete control over their design, barring one condition, Pedersen said, noting she chose to play it safe.
“They were very specific about not doing anything controversial,” Pedersen recalled, “so, in order to play it safe, I painted a field full of cows.”
Pedersen, a composing staffer at The Paris News, said her invite to participate came after Paris Area Art Alliance board member Lena Spencer got involved in The Paris News-sponsored Art Collab 2023, a collaboration of local artists to benefit a local charity.
Spencer wrote in an email that the group effort of Cheri Bedford, Andrew Mack, Brad Archer, Carolyn Patterson and herself led to the creation of the project.
Archer, who owns the downtown lot, helped furnish materials, Spencer said.
“We discussed a mural on-site to cover the wooden panels across the front of the property,” she wrote. “(PAAA) agreed to fund the paint and Brad Archer, of Archer Construction & Design, furnished the wooden panels, and primed them for us.”
PAAA is a nonprofit organization that brings enrichment through the arts to Lamar County, funding grants and local events for various fine arts programs, according to its website.
After the mural’s completion, Archer planned to donate the art to PAAA once his company breaks ground with construction on the lot, Spencer wrote.
The alliance adopted a property adjacent to the Lamar County Courthouse to convert into a public art park that will house the mural, among other future artwork, Spencer wrote.
Local artist Candra Wyatt and Spencer brainstormed the concept and theme, the board member explained.
“I wanted to focus on our local artists and their individual styles,” Spencer elaborated. “I feel the design really allows creative freedom to do this.”
Wyatt suggested highlighting an industrial era using an American art style from the 1920s, Spencer wrote.
“I loved that and built the design around that,” she said. “The industrial machine is in the middle creating the bubbles or circles. As they come forward they grow larger. This symbolizes a connection between the past and present, hard work and dreams of the past and hopes of the future.”
Some of the artwork includes paintings of the Culbertson Fountain, the city’s cowboy hat-wearing Eiffel Tower replica and multiple animals, among other creations.
Participating artists include Spencer, Wyatt, Pedersen, James Carey, Andrea Doss, Mary West, Chelsea Delarosa, Dana Christopherson, Mario Munguia, Ashley Langehennig, Timothy Nabors, Marlee Garrison, Emily Brownfield, Lexxi Haage, Alhana Shafer, Criselda Garcia, Suzanna Coyle and Mary Hart, among others, Spencer said.
