Painting the town: Paris community adds artsy touch with new Bonham Street mural downtown

  • Updated
  • 0

The artsiness of Paris continues as more than a dozen local artists are painting a mural alongside the dilapidated 300 block of Bonham Street to be eventually preserved and moved to another area of the city.

“I was one of the first people to paint on it,” artist Megan Pedersen said Monday, who added that it took two days to complete her portion. “It was really fun painting with the other artists, you know, and getting to know each other.”

