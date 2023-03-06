Folks turned out Friday and Saturday for the Paris Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Days fundraiser at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Club Vice President Keith Flowers said that Friday was a record day in pancakes sales for the Kiwanis and by Saturday at 2 p.m. 2,800 people had been served a pancake meal.
Kiwanis Club member Henry Shaw serves up pancakes to Reno residents Lindsay Goodson and her two children, Addie, 8, and Mason 5.
