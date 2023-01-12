The state and nation day set aside to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., is Monday, but his memory will be honored in Paris on Saturday.
The festivities will kick off Saturday morning when floats and other participants gather for the parade lineup at 10:30 a.m. with the parade beginning its route at 11 a.m.
The parade route begins at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and 20th St. NE and continue down MLK to Fitzhugh where it will go left until the Fitzhugh intersection with Tudor where the parade participants will turn right and continue down to 3rd NE crossing Pine Bluff and continuing toward downtown making a right on Lamar Avenue. Once on Lamar the procession will continue through downtown taking a right on Main Street, then a right onto MLK and head to the intersection with Fitzhugh where the celebration will move inside at the old Razz building.
Once inside there are scheduled talks by Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown as well as a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns. Brady Frazier is set to sing.
The day’s plan also calls for handing out trophies to the top float participants and prizes to children whose science projects are deemed the best.
This year’s theme for the day is “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream MLK” and the colors are red, black and white.
The community is invited to the parade and following celebration where the plan is the serve pork chops and pancakes, and chicken and waffles, according to organizers Yulanda “Pinky” Reeves and Deshanza “Porkey” King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.