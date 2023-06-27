Paris City Council gave the go ahead Monday night for the demolition of the dilapidated Belford Apartment building on S. Main Street approved the purchase of a cloud-based software system to replace an outdated server and heard plans for a trial period for reverse angle back-in parking on the west side of the downtown Plaza
Council members also approved additions to the historic district to include roughly 21 residential acres along several blocks on Pine Bluff Street, Fitzhugh Avenue, E. Cherry Street, a block of 6th NE Street and parts of both 8th Street NE and E. Booth Streets. In addition to maintaining property values by preserving the historical nature of the neighborhood, property owners will be eligible to receive both $2,000 facade grants to approve historical appearances and 10-year tax abatements on improvements, according to City Planner Andrew Mack and City Attorney Stephanie Harris.
Mack gave counselors an overview of a three-week TxDOT-approved trial period for back-in parking planned for July 7-22 in an effort to further slow down traffic in the downtown area and to increase pedestrian safety. The move will provide more parking spots than parallel parking, provide additional safety for passengers unloading away from traffic and a better view for drivers merging back into traffic. Look for more details about the study in the Thursday edition of The Paris News and on the city’s website at www.paristexas.gov.
City Manager Grayson Path said design work and traffic control plans are in place, bid specifications are ready for the bidding process and American Rescue Act funds are available before he introduced design engineer Jason Hart.
“I have toured the building and found the roof has collapsed on the southeast corner down to the third floor, the southeast corner all the way down to the basement and pieces of concrete are hanging from rebar at different levels. It’s definitely unsafe to be in or around the building,” Hart said.
When Councilor Clayton Pilgrim inquired about completion timeline and cost, Hart estimated a cost of between $500,000 and $700,000 with a timeline of about 10 weeks from start to finish, including removing the slab and basement, leveling the property and planting sod.
Council Gary Savage questioned staff about the building’s ownership as he voiced approval for the project. Attorney Harris explained the city has a district court judgment lien in excess of $2 million.
“So the way we would establish ownership is to put the property up for a sheriff sale to satisfy the judgment, and then you know, the city can bid on that,” Harris said. “I don’t see us having any difficulty being the top bid.”
City Finance Director Gene Anderson explained the need for a new financial software system to replace an outdated 1990’s server and upload key financial operations such as payroll, accounts receivable and payable and more to a cloud based system.
“If our server were to fail, all that would cease to function, which basically means the city is going to cease to function until we can get that restored,” Anderson said as he added that security for a cloud-based system is much better with assistance provided by proposed contractor OpenGov software company.
Although the software upgrade is not in the current year budget, Anderson said surplus revenue collected in this fiscal year is enough to cover costs — $175,000 for a one-time installation fee and an annual $80,000 maintenance fee.
“We’re trying to take advantage of an open window and jobs incrementation schedule to make the upgrade given our servers current status and degrading condition,” Anderson said as he explained the transition to new software will take six to nine months to implement. “We feel like we start as soon as possible.”
In other action, the council made appointments to the city’s boards and commissions, approved zoning change requests for 6.9 acres from office to high density residential on property owned by Springlake Baptist Church at 3500 Clarksville St. and another request from one-family to two family at 2801 E. Price St.
After receiving updates from the city attorney during an executive session on litigation with Essent Healthcare, thought to be with regard to a canceled tax abatement when Essent closed the Paris Regional Medical Center south campus in 2018, the council took no action after returning to a brief public session.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
