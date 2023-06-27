Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris City Council gave the go ahead Monday night for the demolition of the dilapidated Belford Apartment building on S. Main Street approved the purchase of a cloud-based software system to replace an outdated server and heard plans for a trial period for reverse angle back-in parking on the west side of the downtown Plaza

Council members also approved additions to the historic district to include roughly 21 residential acres along several blocks on Pine Bluff Street, Fitzhugh Avenue, E. Cherry Street, a block of 6th NE Street and parts of both 8th Street NE and E. Booth Streets. In addition to maintaining property values by preserving the historical nature of the neighborhood, property owners will be eligible to receive both $2,000 facade grants to approve historical appearances and 10-year tax abatements on improvements, according to City Planner Andrew Mack and City Attorney Stephanie Harris.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.