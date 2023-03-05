The Paris Wildcats defeated the Hugo Buffaloes 8-2 in a one-sided nondistrict matchup Friday.
Coming off a 13-3 win against Cooper on Tuesday, the Wildcats looked to continue that momentum as they faced the visiting Hugo Buffaloes, and the boys picked up right where they left off, beating the Buffalos 8-2.
Junior Pedro Mata was back on the bump for the Wildcats, looking to repeat his performance at the Mount Pleasant Tournament, in which he took a perfect game into the fifth inning, and other than a shaky first inning in which he surrendered his only two runs of the game, he was once again lights out for the Wildcats, throwing a complete game with two runs, five hits, one earned run, one walk, and five strikeouts.
The Wildcat offense wasted no time getting hot this game, as lead-off batter Jack Brazeal smoked a ball into the gap on the second pitch of the inning for an inside-the-park home run, setting up a three run inning for the Wildcats.
Paris would score two more runs in the third inning to go up 5-2 and an additional three runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach before Mata went out to retire the next three batters to complete the game.
Brazeal led the Wildcats, going 3-3 with a home run, one RBI and a walk. Other offensive leaders for the Wildcats include senior right-fielder Carter Benson, who went 2-2 with a triple, two RBIs, and a walk, and senior first baseman Braylen Srader, who went 2-3 with a double.
The Wildcats will finish nondistrict play at the Elysian Fields tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will open up district play against Pleasant Grove at home March 14.
